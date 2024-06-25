Expand / Collapse search
Pat McAfee shares devastating news of father-in-law's 'unexpected' death

Pat McAfee said his father-in-law, Bob, was fighting an infection

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former NFL player and ESPN host Pat McAfee shared the devastating news on Tuesday that his father-in-law, Bob, unexpectedly passed this week after previously being hospitalized with an infection.  

During Tuesday’s broadcast of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former Indianapolis Colts kicker revealed that his father-in-law had been hospitalized in Indiana where he had been "fighting an infection." 

Samantha McAfee and Pat McAfee

Samantha McAfee and Pat McAfee attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.  (David Livingston/FilmMagic)

He explained that the family was told by doctors on Friday that Bob would be discharged on Sunday, but on Monday, McAfee said the family was "blindsided" by the sudden turn in his condition.  

"Yesterday was a day that is obviously a day that’ll be remembered forever in our family because my father-in-law passed away unexpectedly after the show ended yesterday, in a hospital here in Indianapolis, Indiana."

"We were all in high hopes with incredible optimism, and then yesterday, literally as the show was ending, my wife calls me and says that I have to get to the hospital because there had been an emergency," he continued. 

"Whenever something blindsides an entire family like that, obviously, it can be wildly devastating."

Pat McAfee runs his show

Pat McAfee talks at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

McAfee said the tragic loss of his father-in-law serves as a reminder to always to "tell your people you love them."

"Last night was obviously a very difficult night for our family. And it was a nice reminder to — and thankfully my wife and her mom, with her dad, the last things they said to Bob, who was a great man, was ‘I love you.’ And I think this is a nice piece of perspective and a moment to tell everybody, ‘Hey, tell your people you love them. You literally have no idea what’s going to come.’ It can literally be the last time you see somebody anytime you see them."

Pat McAfee in Georiga

Pat McAfee is seen on the field prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McAfee was absent from "Monday Night RAW," but he explained that Tuesday’s show was important for him to be a part of. 

"A lot of people tell us that our show helps them escape from things and get away from things — well that’s what it is for me today and I can’t thank you all enough. And my wife and her mom, I love you."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.