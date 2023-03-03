Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Published

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi indicted on rape charges in France following investigation: reports

French prosecutors launched an open investigation on Monday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges after French officials opened an investigation into the allegation just days earlier, according to multiple reports. 

The 24-year-old footballer, who also plays for the Moroccan national team, was placed under judicial supervision on Friday after a 23-year-old woman came forward to police last week to accuse him of rape, ESPN reported, citing the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre. 

Achraf Hakimi, of Paris Saint-Germain, looks on during the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park on Jan. 15, 2023 in Rennes, France. 

Achraf Hakimi, of Paris Saint-Germain, looks on during the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park on Jan. 15, 2023 in Rennes, France.  (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Hakimi is also barred from having any contact with the alleged victim. 

French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the accusation on Monday. According to the report, the victim did not press charges, but prosecutors proceeded with the investigation because of her testimony. 

The Associated Press reported Friday that Hakimi was questioned by the prosecutor's office on Thursday before being indicted by an investigating judge.

The victim claimed she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. 

Achraf Hakimi, of Morocco, controls the ball   during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. 

Achraf Hakimi, of Morocco, controls the ball   during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.  (Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hakimi helped Morocco in its historic World Cup run in December, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since the nation’s debut in 1970. This year’s tournament was also the first time they made it as far as the Round of 16 since 1986.

After stunning Portugal in the quarterfinals, Morocco became the first African country to reach the semifinal stage of the World Cup before eventually being eliminated by France. 

Players included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 2022 squad, from left, Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, Casemiro and Joao Cancelo with their trophies during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 at Salle Pleyel on Feb. 27, 2023 in Paris.

Players included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 2022 squad, from left, Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, Casemiro and Joao Cancelo with their trophies during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 at Salle Pleyel on Feb. 27, 2023 in Paris. (Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hakimi was honored at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday as part of the player-voted men's all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.