Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi after opening fire on family supermarket: 'We’re waiting for you'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
International soccer star Lionel Messi received a threatening message from two suspected gunmen on Thursday after police say they opened fire at a supermarket in Argentina owned by Messi’s in-laws. 

Law enforcement said two men on a motorcycle fired off at least a dozen shots at a Unico supermarket in Rosario early Thursday morning before leaving behind a daunting message for Messi.

Police gather at the Unico supermarket, a grocery chain owned by soccer player Lionel Messi's in-laws, after it was shot at in Rosario, Argentina.

Police gather at the Unico supermarket, a grocery chain owned by soccer player Lionel Messi's in-laws, after it was shot at in Rosario, Argentina. (AP Photo/Sebastian Lopez Brach)

"Messi, we’re waiting for you. (Mayor Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you," the message, written on cardboard, read. 

The grocery store is owned by the parents of Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. 

No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified, but prosecutor Federico Rébola said authorities had begun a "preliminary" investigation.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Javkin visited the crime scene on Thursday and seemingly called out federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario.

"I doubt everyone, even those who are supposed to protect us," he told local media.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Neither Messi nor his wife have publicly commented on the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

