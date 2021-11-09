Panthers' Sam Darnold suffers scapula fracture, expected to miss several weeks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss a few weeks after suffering a scapula fracture on his throwing shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, according to the NFL Network.

On Monday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the team’s starting quarterback was scheduled to undergo an MRI, which ultimately diagnosed the injury. Backup P.J. Walker is expected to start in Darnold’s place.

Before the Panthers announced Darnold’s injury, the team signed former USC signal-caller Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Walker, an undrafted player out of Temple, was a member of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad back in 2017. He made his only NFL start with the Panthers last year for an injured Teddy Bridgewater and led the team to a 20-0 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers began the season hot, starting with a 3-0 record. In nine starts with Carolina, Darnold has a 59.5 completion percentage, while averaging 214.5 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Since that incredible start, the Panthers have one win over their last six games.

Walker will look to lead the Panthers against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.