Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Sam Darnold suffers scapula fracture, expected to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will look to lead the Panthers against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss a few weeks after suffering a scapula fracture on his throwing shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, according to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

On Monday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the team’s starting quarterback was scheduled to undergo an MRI, which ultimately diagnosed the injury. Backup P.J. Walker is expected to start in Darnold’s place.

Before the Panthers announced Darnold’s injury, the team signed former USC signal-caller Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

BROWNS' NICK CHUBB TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, COULD MISS GAME VS. PATRIOTS

Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers reacts on the bench during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers reacts on the bench during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Walker, an undrafted player out of Temple, was a member of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad back in 2017. He made his only NFL start with the Panthers last year for an injured Teddy Bridgewater and led the team to a 20-0 victory over the Detroit Lions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Panthers began the season hot, starting with a 3-0 record. In nine starts with Carolina, Darnold has a 59.5 completion percentage, while averaging 214.5 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Since that incredible start, the Panthers have one win over their last six games.

Walker will look to lead the Panthers against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com