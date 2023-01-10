Panthers running back apologizes for fight during game, says actions were 'out of character'

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman said his actions in a fight with Marcus Davenport were "out of character."

Foreman hit the New Orleans Saints defensive end after the two exchanged words after a play Sunday.

Davenport appeared to hit Foreman first, but the running back retaliated with an open hand hit to the face mask.

Both were ejected for their roles in the melee, and Foreman apologized afterward.

"To the organization, my teammates, and our amazing fans, I sincerely and truly apologize for my actions in yesterday's game and not being available," Foreman said in a statement. "My actions were totally out of my character. "I am deeply regretful of everything that happened and assure you it will never happen again. I absolutely love being a Panther and wholeheartedly look forward to this journey together."



Officials threw flags and called unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both players. The officials then ejected both players from the last game of the season.

Foreman was then seen yelling something across the field on his way out.

Carolina won the game, 10-7, on a field goal as time expired. The Panthers and Saints both finished the season 7-10.

Foreman became Carolina's top back after the team traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In 11 games after the deal, Foreman averaged 4.59 yards per carry (191 attempts, 877 yards) scoring five touchdowns.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.