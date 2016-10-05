Expand / Collapse search
Panthers QB Cam Newton accused of trashing $11 million mansion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) cheers on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Carolina Panthers won 31-24.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cam Newton’s post-Super Bowl life sounds a lot more fun than his Super Bowl was. Too much fun, a lawsuit charges.

The Panthers quarterback is being sued for about $270,000 for allegedly trashing a home he had rented from the husband of actress Stacy Keibler, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

After Carolina’s 24-10 Super Bowl 50 loss to the Broncos on Feb. 7, Newton reportedly rented the Beverly Hills luxury home in March from a rental company managed by Jared Pobre, shelling out $123,000 for a 61-day stay, while agreeing there would be no parties and no smoking in the home.

According to Pobre’s suit, Newton left the $11 million mansion with about $90,000 in damages that he refuses to pay for.

Newton reportedly had been throwing bashes — of which a housekeeper took notice and reported to the rental company, as Newton told her to quiet down.

