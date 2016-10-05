Panthers QB Cam Newton accused of trashing $11 million mansion

Cam Newton’s post-Super Bowl life sounds a lot more fun than his Super Bowl was. Too much fun, a lawsuit charges.

The Panthers quarterback is being sued for about $270,000 for allegedly trashing a home he had rented from the husband of actress Stacy Keibler, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

After Carolina’s 24-10 Super Bowl 50 loss to the Broncos on Feb. 7, Newton reportedly rented the Beverly Hills luxury home in March from a rental company managed by Jared Pobre, shelling out $123,000 for a 61-day stay, while agreeing there would be no parties and no smoking in the home.

According to Pobre’s suit, Newton left the $11 million mansion with about $90,000 in damages that he refuses to pay for.

Newton reportedly had been throwing bashes — of which a housekeeper took notice and reported to the rental company, as Newton told her to quiet down.

