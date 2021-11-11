Panthers' Brian Burns addresses Mac Jones ankle tackle: 'It's some bull'

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has yet to let the so-called "dirty" tackle made by New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones go and addressed the issue on Wednesday.

Burns had a strip-sack of Jones on a 3rd-and-5 play. When Burns got up and tried to chase after the loose ball, Jones latched onto Burns’ ankle and twisted it to take him down. Jones said earlier in the week that he thought Burns had the ball.

But the play still wasn’t sitting right with Burns, which was called "completely dirty" by his teammate Haason Reddick.

"Watching the replay and watching all the angles and everything, I think it's some bull," he said, via NFL.com. "I think it's some bull for him to take his legs -- because my main thing is he took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up, you know what I mean? I think it's some bull. And his explanation for it -- because he thought I had the ball -- I don't think you could think a person has the ball. Soon as I sacked you, you grabbed my arm. And then everybody ran past us.

"Even if you thought I had the ball, it's not legal to trip somebody or leg sweep somebody, let alone twist (an) ankle, it's not legal to do that. Everybody else ran past us. If I had the ball, don't you think I'd be getting tackled? Or your teammate would help? So, I don't think it's cool, but it's whatever."

Burns said he felt like Jones "tried to twist" his ankle. He said he would’ve like to have had an apology from the rookie quarterback.

"It's not going to happen. However the NFL handles it, it's on them. I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting," he added.

Jones was also asked Wednesday whether he reached out to Burns.

"I already addressed that situation, and I'm just looking forward to playing this game with the guys that we have on our team, so we're already kind of moving forward and ready to play this week," he said.

Burns did not practice on Wednesday and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was unclear.