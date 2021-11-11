Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Brian Burns addresses Mac Jones ankle tackle: 'It's some bull'

Brian Burns was injured in Week 9 on the Mac Jones play and landed on the injury report

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has yet to let the so-called "dirty" tackle made by New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones go and addressed the issue on Wednesday.

Burns had a strip-sack of Jones on a 3rd-and-5 play. When Burns got up and tried to chase after the loose ball, Jones latched onto Burns’ ankle and twisted it to take him down. Jones said earlier in the week that he thought Burns had the ball.

Charlotte, NC - November 7: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) heads off the field as Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after he intercepted a third quarter pass from Jones. The New England Patriots visited the Carolina Panthers for a regular season NFL football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Nov. 7, 2021.

Charlotte, NC - November 7: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) heads off the field as Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore (9) celebrates after he intercepted a third quarter pass from Jones. The New England Patriots visited the Carolina Panthers for a regular season NFL football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Nov. 7, 2021. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

But the play still wasn’t sitting right with Burns, which was called "completely dirty" by his teammate Haason Reddick.

"Watching the replay and watching all the angles and everything, I think it's some bull," he said, via NFL.com. "I think it's some bull for him to take his legs -- because my main thing is he took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up, you know what I mean? I think it's some bull. And his explanation for it -- because he thought I had the ball -- I don't think you could think a person has the ball. Soon as I sacked you, you grabbed my arm. And then everybody ran past us.

Brian Burns #53 of the Carolina Panthers takes a knee on the field during the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brian Burns #53 of the Carolina Panthers takes a knee on the field during the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"Even if you thought I had the ball, it's not legal to trip somebody or leg sweep somebody, let alone twist (an) ankle, it's not legal to do that. Everybody else ran past us. If I had the ball, don't you think I'd be getting tackled? Or your teammate would help? So, I don't think it's cool, but it's whatever."

Burns said he felt like Jones "tried to twist" his ankle. He said he would’ve like to have had an apology from the rookie quarterback.

"It's not going to happen. However the NFL handles it, it's on them. I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting," he added.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) is helped off the field for the second time during the second half against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) is helped off the field for the second time during the second half against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones was also asked Wednesday whether he reached out to Burns.

"I already addressed that situation, and I'm just looking forward to playing this game with the guys that we have on our team, so we're already kind of moving forward and ready to play this week," he said.

Burns did not practice on Wednesday and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was unclear.

