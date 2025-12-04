Paige Spiranac made generous donation amid golf tournament controversy, sports personality reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Spiranac, a prominent golf influencer, made a generous gesture after her performance at the Barstool Sports Internet Invitational.

Spiranac earned winnings totaling an estimated $15,000 to $16,000.

And instead of collecting the five figures for herself, Spiranac decided to donate the funds to the Cody "Beef" Franke foundation, according to Barstool’s Francis Ellis.

She made her charitable act shortly after the social media personality found herself embroiled in a cheating scandal. Ellis spoke about Spiranac's generosity during Tuesday's edition of the "Son of a Boy Dad" podcast.

Ellis noted that the foul play accusations that surfaced in the finale of the two-day invitational resulted in her being "beaten up in the dark corridors of the internet."

"I found out through a little birdie that when we all got paid our skins money from the second day, which was $15,000 or $16,000 each, Paige Spiranac donated all of her skins money to Beef’s family," Ellis said.

Franke, who hosted Barstool’s "Fore Play" podcast, had an unspecified medical issue in October and later died.

After arriving at the ninth hole, Spiranac appeared to push down high grass in the rough. Her action seemingly provided Malosi Togisala with the opportunity for a cleaner and arguably easier shot.

A visibly emotional Spiranac later pushed back against claims that she touched the ball. She also clarified that she had no intention of creating any unfair advantage.

Spiranac added that she faced "tens of thousands of death threats" due to the controversy.

