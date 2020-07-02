Paige Spiranac reveals she ate baby food until she was 18

Age is just a number when it comes to Paige Spiranac’s diet.

While answering a food-focused fan question during Tuesday’s episode of her “Playing A Round” podcast, the 27-year-old influencer revealed she munched on baby food throughout her teen years.

“My mom would not give me sandwiches on the golf course cause of the bread and the carbs,” Spiranac said. “I would have baby food.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Described as “little meat sausages,” Spiranac said her snack of “basically ground up turkey or chicken” would draw attention from fellow golfers.

“It had this weird casing around it. My mom would put them in a plastic bag with paper towels around it, and that’s what I used to eat on the golf course. They looked like baby weiners,” she explained. “And so people would stare at me and be like, ‘What are you eating?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re like sausages,’ but I was really eating baby food.”

Spiranac said she ate baby food until the age of 18 as her mom never wanted her to have “anything that was bad.”

“I’m not even s–tting you, we have baby food in the house right now,” Spiranac said, noting she’s fond of dried yogurt bites.

“It says six months and up,” Spiranac said of baby food packaging. “Between six months and 27.”

Spiranac has long been candid with listeners about her personal life, from teasing her dating history with athletes to sharing her biggest turn-ons.