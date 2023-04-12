Padres pitcher blames 'terrible' PitchCom, pitch timer for allowing home run

The new pitch timer in Major League Baseball has led to some positives this season, but there are still some in the game who aren't fans of it.

Add Blake Snell to that list.

The San Diego Padres left-hander allowed a home run Wednesday to Pete Alonso, who leads the majors with six homers.

Snell says it could have been avoided. Not necessarily with a better pitch, but perhaps without the pitch timer or PitchCom.

Snell was behind 2-0 in the count and wanted to throw a slider. He is one of the few pitchers in the game to call his own pitches with the device rather than the traditional way of catchers calling pitches.

But when Snell attempted to hit the slider button, he kept on hitting the fastball button instead.

If a pitcher doesn't start his motion within 15 seconds with no one on base, the pitcher is a charged ball. Unable to figure out the situation with the pitch timer winding down, Snell just fired a pitch.

"But I threw it down the middle, where he hits home runs. It was really frustrating," Snell said after the game.

Alonso took it deep into the left-center field seats to give the New York Mets a 3-2 lead they did not relinquish.

In between innings, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner showed his PitchCom device to a camera and appeared to say it was "terrible."

The Mets won the game, 5-2, winning two out of three against the team that knocked them out of the postseason in the wild-card round last season.