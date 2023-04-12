Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Padres pitcher blames 'terrible' PitchCom, pitch timer for allowing home run

Blake Snell allowed a home run to Pete Alonso Wednesday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The new pitch timer in Major League Baseball has led to some positives this season, but there are still some in the game who aren't fans of it.

Add Blake Snell to that list.

The San Diego Padres left-hander allowed a home run Wednesday to Pete Alonso, who leads the majors with six homers.

Snell says it could have been avoided. Not necessarily with a better pitch, but perhaps without the pitch timer or PitchCom.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres reacts after giving up an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres reacts after giving up an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Snell was behind 2-0 in the count and wanted to throw a slider. He is one of the few pitchers in the game to call his own pitches with the device rather than the traditional way of catchers calling pitches.

But when Snell attempted to hit the slider button, he kept on hitting the fastball button instead.

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

If a pitcher doesn't start his motion within 15 seconds with no one on base, the pitcher is a charged ball. Unable to figure out the situation with the pitch timer winding down, Snell just fired a pitch.

"But I threw it down the middle, where he hits home runs. It was really frustrating," Snell said after the game.

Alonso took it deep into the left-center field seats to give the New York Mets a 3-2 lead they did not relinquish.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field April 12, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

YANKEES-GUARDIANS UMPIRE LEAVES GAME AFTER TAKING THROW TO HEAD

In between innings, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner showed his PitchCom device to a camera and appeared to say it was "terrible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets won the game, 5-2, winning two out of three against the team that knocked them out of the postseason in the wild-card round last season.