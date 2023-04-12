Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees-Guardians umpire leaves game after taking throw to head

Larry Vanover is the crew chief

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will be playing with three umpires for the rest of their game Wednesday.

Second base umpire Larry Vanover was forced the leave the game after taking a throw right to the head.

Yankee catcher Kyle Higashioka launched a double off the center field wall that scored a run, but with a second runner coming home, the Guardians tried for the relay at home.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover calls the game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on April 03, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Home plate umpire Larry Vanover calls the game between the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on April 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

However, Andres Gimenez's throw went directly into Vanover's head from a distance where he hardly had any time to react.

Vanover fell to the grass and stood up just a few seconds later. He walked off under his own power with a trainer shortly after.

While the ball ricocheted away from everyone, Oswaldo Cabrera came around to score, making it a two-run double. Gimenez was charged with an error.

Third base umpire Larry Vanover #27 during the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 9, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Third base umpire Larry Vanover #27 during the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 9, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Vanover has umped in the big leagues since 1991 and was the crew chief of the 2016 World Series, where Cleveland fell to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. He's umpired two All-Star Games and was recently a part of the 2023 World Baseball Classic crew.

It was quite the afternoon for Vanover, who tossed Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the first inning.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues a review call with home plate umpires Chris Guccione #68, right, and Larry Vanover #27 after being ejected from the game during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 12, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues a review call with home plate umpires Chris Guccione #68, right, and Larry Vanover #27 after being ejected from the game during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 12, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The Yanks entered the afternoon 7-4 on the young season, while Cleveland came into Wednesday with a 7-5 record.