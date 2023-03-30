Angels star Shohei Ohtani uses PitchCom to call his own game in season opener

Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder Shohei Ohtani 2023 season got off to a unique start.

The former American League MVP often dazzles fans and even opposing teams when he is on the pitching mound or standing at the plate with a bat in his hand. However, the superstar had yet another trick up his sleeve when he used a PitchCom device to call his own pitches on Thursday, instead of relying on the catcher.

Ohtani's decision to use the device was not directly impacted by the implementation of the new pitch clock, according to ESPN. The clock allows a pitcher just 15 seconds to begin their throwing motion.

The device was placed underneath Ohtani's jersey near his shoulder during the game. Angels manager Phil Nevin believes the tool can help Ohtani get through his pitching repertoire quicker.

"Shohei's got so many pitches he can throw. So for him to go through 'em and shake and shake and shake -- time's running out because that thing doesn't say it quick enough sometimes," Nevin said before the season opener against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani is not the only member of the Angels pitching staff to employ the device. However, other pitchers, such as Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, place the device on their non-throwing arm which allows them to see the numbers as they type.

Meanwhile, Ohtani's placement of the device forces him to memorize the keypad.

Last week, Major League Baseball authorized the use of PitchCom for pitchers. Prior to the approval, catchers would have to key in the selected pitch. The pitcher would then hear the pitch selection through a speaking in his hat.

"They're pushing buttons, they're making eye contact," Nevin said in reference to Ohtani and catcher Logan O'Hoppe. "It's a little different dynamic than we've seen in the past, obviously, but however they get there is fine with me."

Ohtani did run into a few issues with his PitchCom device early on in Thursday's game and walked the first batter he faced on just four pitches. He decided to stop using the device for the rest of the opening inning, but he did not seem to have any more problems with it for the rest of the game.

"I think he would’ve been even more unhittable if he had the PitchCom in the first inning," O'Hoppe said. "We had to stick with the slider and cutter and couldn’t really go with the split. But I thought he was unhittable the whole outing."

Ohtani did utilize PitchCom last season, and the decision seemed to have a direct impact on his performance. Prior to using PitchCom, he had an ERA of 3.45 through the month of May.

However, after he incorporated PitchCom, Ohtani had an ERA of 0.34 through four starts. The two-time MLB All-Star finished the year with a 2.33 ERA, which was the fourth-best average in the AL.