Padraig Harrington on seeing LIV Golf players at events: 'Little bit like Christmas dinner'

Padraig Harrington was speaking at the JP McManus Pro-Am

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Padraig Harrington, a two-time Open Championship and one-time PGA Championship winner, is willing to let bygones be bygones when it comes to those who jumped to LIV Golf.

Harrington spoke to reporters at the JP McManus Pro-Am and said he thought there was room for "lots of tours and lots of competition" in the golf world. He added LIV Golf could be good for the sport – one of the few golfers who have come out and actually said it.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland walks to the 10th tee during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"At the moment, there is disruption, there’s no doubt about it, but disruption is not bad at times," the 50-year-old Irishman said, via Golf.com. "It looks at the moment like as I said, the PGA Tour look like they have strengthened their position and European Tour are strengthening their position. I feel there is plenty of room and time will tell."

Harrington described being with some of his Ryder Cup teammates who jumped to LIV Golf to being at a holiday dinner with family members with different political views.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland speaking at a press conference before his round on day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick (Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Being here is a little bit like Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving for your family. You could have a sibling sitting there and — we’ll Americanize it: You could be a Republican; they could be a Democrat, but you’re friends at that particular time, and maybe politics isn’t mentioned at the dinner table," he said. "We are here for two days, and it’s great to see."

Harrington was set to participate in the Scottish Open with The Open Championship around the corner.

Padraig Harrington of Ireland looks on during a practice round prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 06, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harrington finished tied for 30th in last week’s Irish Open. He finished 7-under par.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.