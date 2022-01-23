Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers' Matt LaFleur wants Aaron Rodgers to return to Green Bay: 'We'd be crazy not to want him back here'

LaFleur has been with Rodgers in Green Bay for the past three years

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Another season, another disappointing end for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

After Green Bay’s 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, Rodgers said that he would take his time to determine his future with the organization. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he wants the future Hall of Famer to return.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22:  Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by defensive end Arik Armstead #91of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2nd quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"Certainly, we want him back here," LaFleur said, via NFL.com. "I think we'd be crazy not to want him back here. He's going to be the two-time MVP.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks up during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

"This guy does so much for our football team. No only what you guys see on Sundays or every game day, but what he does in that locker room. How he leads. I just know what he puts into this thing. And certainly, I'm extremely disappointed that we couldn't get over the hump, for not only him, but for everybody in that locker room."

LaFleur has been with Rodgers in Green Bay for the past three years. The quarterback-coach combo has 39 victories, which is the most wins for any coach after three seasons in league history. Rodgers completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards with 111 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions. 

They have a 39-9 record and two NFC Championship appearances, but they have a 2-3 playoff record with no Super Bowl appearances.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22:  Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

After the game, Rodgers made it clear that he wants to play for a contender if he returns next year. The Packers are projected to be $40 million over the salary cap this offseason.

"I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," Rodgers said. "So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova