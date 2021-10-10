Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Packers' Mason Crosby hits game-winning field goal in OT after string of misses

The Packers and Bengals struggled throughout the game with kicking

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a shaky kicking performance but finally got it done with the game on the line in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Crosby had missed three consecutive field goals before hitting a 49-yard kick with 1:58 remaining in the extra period. Green Bay picked up a 25-22 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Both teams had chances to win the game in the final moments.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals down the field in the fourth quarter and finished with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game with 3:27 remaining. It was too much time for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as the reigning NFL MVP got Crosby in position for a 36-yard field goal. It was wide left.

On Burrow’s turn, he got the Bengals down the field in eight plays to give Evan McPherson a try at the go-ahead field goal.

Nope.

NFL KICKERS STRUGGLE WITH EXTRA POINTS DURING WEEK 5 GAMES

McPherson missed his kick off the upright. Three plays later, Rodgers had a 20-yard completion to Davante Adams but again Crosby missed a potential game-winner.

Overtime was much of the same. Burrow threw an interception to linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Rodgers ran two plays to give the Packers a chance again. And for the third time, Crosby missed. The Bengals missed a chance at the game-winner on their next drive too.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) misses a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) misses a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Five plays later, Rodgers again put Crosby in a position to win it. This time, Crosby was able to deliver a 49-yarder.

BUCS' ANTONIO BROWN BECOMES NFL RECEIVER FASTEST TO 900 RECEPTIONS

Rodgers finished 27-for-39 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Adams finished with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Dillon also had a touchdown catch.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.  (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Aaron Jones ran for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Burrow showcased just how important he is to the Bengals offense. He was 26-for-38 for 281 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine had four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Bengals with 59 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay picked up its fourth straight win to move to 4-1 on the season. The Bengals dropped to 2-2.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com