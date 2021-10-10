Packers' Mason Crosby hits game-winning field goal in OT after string of misses

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a shaky kicking performance but finally got it done with the game on the line in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Crosby had missed three consecutive field goals before hitting a 49-yard kick with 1:58 remaining in the extra period. Green Bay picked up a 25-22 win.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the final moments.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals down the field in the fourth quarter and finished with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game with 3:27 remaining. It was too much time for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as the reigning NFL MVP got Crosby in position for a 36-yard field goal. It was wide left.

On Burrow’s turn, he got the Bengals down the field in eight plays to give Evan McPherson a try at the go-ahead field goal.

Nope.

McPherson missed his kick off the upright. Three plays later, Rodgers had a 20-yard completion to Davante Adams but again Crosby missed a potential game-winner.

Overtime was much of the same. Burrow threw an interception to linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Rodgers ran two plays to give the Packers a chance again. And for the third time, Crosby missed. The Bengals missed a chance at the game-winner on their next drive too.

Five plays later, Rodgers again put Crosby in a position to win it. This time, Crosby was able to deliver a 49-yarder.

Rodgers finished 27-for-39 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Adams finished with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Dillon also had a touchdown catch.

Aaron Jones ran for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Burrow showcased just how important he is to the Bengals offense. He was 26-for-38 for 281 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine had four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Bengals with 59 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Green Bay picked up its fourth straight win to move to 4-1 on the season. The Bengals dropped to 2-2.