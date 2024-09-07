Packers’ Jordan Love appears to avoid ACL injury, more tests to come: report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love seems to have just narrowly avoided a major injury in Friday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s not out of the woods just yet.

Love, 25, went down in the final seconds as the Packers made one last attempt to score a game-winning touchdown in the final drive.

After throwing a 33-yard completion to Jayden Reed to get Green Bay to midfield, Love faced pressure from Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat, prompting him to pass backwards to Josh Jacobs. But as Carter was down, he wrapped around Love's left leg as Sweat pushed him to the ground.

Love appeared to be in serious pain as he lay on the ground.

While he managed to walk off the field with the help of trainers, the instant replay was concerning.

Initially, the injury was thought to be a high ankle sprain, and the replay saw Love’s ankle bend under Carter. But the impact also appeared to cause a pop in the quarterback’s knee.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, "I don’t know" twice when asked about Love’s status.

But on Saturday morning, the Packers appeared to receive hopeful news that Love did not sustain an ACL injury, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. He will undergo further testing, including an MRI, when the team returns to Green Bay.

The injury comes after Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension this summer. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while helping the Packers reach the playoffs.

If Love were to miss any significant amount of time, newly acquired backup quarterback Malik Willis will step in. Green Bay also has 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford on its practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

