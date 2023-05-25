Packers' Jonathan Owens draws inspiration from wife Simone Biles: 'Makes you want to get up and do something'

Jonathan Owens is hoping to improve on last year’s breakout performance as he enters the 2023 season as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, he opened up about his journey and how he drew inspiration to keep going from his wife, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Owens, who signed with the Houston Texans in 2019 after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals, spoke with the media following OTAs. He said his first career interception over the Los Angeles Chargers in December ultimately "changed the course" of his career after years of waiting for an opportunity.

"Just taking advantage of opportunities. That was it. You get an opportunity to start – I got an interception my second start on Justin Herbert, and that’s really what changed the course of my life I guess."

Owens, who tied the knot with Biles in April, said he relied on his family for motivation to keep going and said he especially took inspiration from seeing his wife’s dedication to her sport.

"Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics – her focus and her drive – it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that."

Owens and Biles met in 2020 and became engaged in February 2022. Not long after exchanging vows, Owens arrived in Green Bay to begin his new journey.

"It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say," Owens said Tuesday. "As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work."

Owens signed with the Cardinals five years ago as an undrafted free agent but tore his anterior cruciate ligament that summer. He was on injured reserve the entire 2018 season and got cut the following year. He then joined the Texans in 2019 and played in a total of 14 games over the next three seasons.

He got his break last year and played in all 17 games for Houston. He finished the season with 125 stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



