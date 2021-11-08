Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers, Chiefs fans react to Aaron Rodgers' COVID vax statements

Aaron Rodgers was forced to miss 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Clay Travis: Aaron Rodgers response to backlash over vaccine status a 'common perspective' among athletes Video

Clay Travis: Aaron Rodgers response to backlash over vaccine status a 'common perspective' among athletes

Outkick Founder on Aaron Rodgers getting slammed for vaccine status after positive test.

Aaron Rodgers was sidelined from Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game due to a positive coronavirus test but he was on the top of fans’ minds after he revealed his reasons for being unvaccinated.

Rodgers made waves on Friday when he explained himself on "The Pat McAfee Show." He rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments the podcaster received when he was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added.

NBA LEGEND KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR: AARON RODGERS 'DAMAGED PROFESSIONAL SPORTS' WITH VAX COMMENTS

His statements drew a response from fans during the team’s loss but not everyone was against Rodgers.

Chiefs fans hold up a sign during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans hold up a sign during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans show their support during warm-ups at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Green Bay Packers fans show their support during warm-ups at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Chiefs fans before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A Green Bay Packers fan holds up a sign at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Green Bay Packers fan holds up a sign at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A fan shows his support of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.

A fan shows his support of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay moved to 7-2 with the loss. Rodgers is expected to play in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com