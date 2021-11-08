Packers, Chiefs fans react to Aaron Rodgers' COVID vax statements

Aaron Rodgers was sidelined from Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game due to a positive coronavirus test but he was on the top of fans’ minds after he revealed his reasons for being unvaccinated.

Rodgers made waves on Friday when he explained himself on "The Pat McAfee Show." He rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments the podcaster received when he was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added.

NBA LEGEND KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR: AARON RODGERS 'DAMAGED PROFESSIONAL SPORTS' WITH VAX COMMENTS

His statements drew a response from fans during the team’s loss but not everyone was against Rodgers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay moved to 7-2 with the loss. Rodgers is expected to play in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.