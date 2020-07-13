Packers' Aaron Rodgers wonders whether there will be a 2020 season

Aaron Rodgers was at the golf course Sunday for the American Century Championship but hitting the fairway wasn’t really what was on his mind.

When asked about going into the 2020 coronavirus pandemic-affected season, Rodgers said he was wondering if he would hit the gridiron this year at all.

ARIZONA CARDINALS OWNER MICHAEL BIDWILL RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?” the Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters, according to the Pro Football Talk. “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way they want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind [of] waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out.”

The NFL season is still expected to start on time even as training camp was delayed to the end of July and organized team activities were mostly done online.

BUCCANEERS' DONOVAN SMITH RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING 2020 SEASON: 'I’M NOT A LAB RAT OR A GUINEA PIG TO TEST THEORIES ON'

Players have held private workouts but the NFLPA has advised against it because of the spike in coronavirus cases in some states.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Many players have questioned whether the season is going to be a good idea. The league reportedly will nix jersey swaps and postgame interactions as part of their health and safety guidelines going forward.