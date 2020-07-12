Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was released from a Rhode Island hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

The team announced Friday that Bidwill was hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Bidwill released a statement on Sunday talking about his experience dealing with COVID-19.

“This week I learned firsthand just how serious COVID-19 is,” Bidwill wrote. “My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital."

“I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the red sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country,” Bidwill added. “I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves.”

Bidwill had been working remotely since the Cardinals’ facility was closed in March. He tested positive for the virus while traveling on the East Coast.

The team said he has not had direct contact with Cardinals players or coaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.