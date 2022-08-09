Packers’ Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see point of playing just one preseason series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a preseason snap since 2018.

While there’s a chance that changes this year, Rodgers still doesn’t think preseason football is beneficial for him if he’s only going to play one series.

Rodgers, who signed a contract extension in March to remain in Green Bay , told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t see the point of taking limited preseason snaps.

"I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said Tuesday, according to ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series.

"If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that backup Jordan Love would start Green Bay’s first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers . A decision on Rodgers’ availability for the third preseason game against Kansas City will be made following Green Bay’s second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

"I think it's kind of a no-win situation to the outside of the building," Rodgers said. "If somebody gets hurt [it's], 'I can't believe they played our guys.' But if we go out and have a stinker [it's], 'I can't believe they didn't play them.'

"You've just got to do what's best for the squad, and Matt's going to do that. He's going to lean on the leaders of the football team, and if he feels like we need to go out and play, we'll go out and play. But I don't want to just go out and play three plays. That, to me, is a waste of time."

Rodgers enters the 2022 season without his longtime favorite target Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason .

Green Bay drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Christian Watson out of South Dakota State in the second round, Romeo Doubs from Nevada in the fourth and Samori Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round.

"I like the guys that we got," Rodgers said, according to NFL.com. "Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion's share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there's gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it's a matter of who's going to be in those situations to make those plays."