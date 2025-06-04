Pacers' Rick Carlisle reacts after Knicks dismiss Tom Thibodeau: 'I thought it was a fake AI thing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks hadn't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000 before doing so last month, ultimately losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Three days after New York's playoff exit, the Knicks on Tuesday announced they would move on from coach Tom Thibodeau.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday praised Thibodeau for what he accomplished in New York.

"Thibs went in and changed so much," he said.

Carlisle, who also serves as the head of the National Basketball Coaches Association, said he assumed that the news of Thibodeau's dismissal was fake.

"You look at all that and what happened yesterday, I thought it was a fake AI thing – no way possible. I know how the players feel about him, too."

While the Knicks' search for their next head coach kicks into gear, at least one high-profile coach already appears to be out of the running.

Dan Hurley's name has been linked to the job opening, but the UConn head coach appears to have little interest in making the leap to the NBA.

"Not another summer of that," Hurley told the Hartford Courant.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Phoenix Suns intend to name Jordan Ott as their next head coach.

