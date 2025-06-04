Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Pacers

Pacers' Rick Carlisle reacts after Knicks dismiss Tom Thibodeau: 'I thought it was a fake AI thing'

Carlisle's and Thibodeau's teams met in recent Eastern Conference finals

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
New York Knicks end era with Tom Thibodeau after 5 strong seasons — right move? | The Herd Video

New York Knicks end era with Tom Thibodeau after 5 strong seasons — right move? | The Herd

Jason McIntyre reacts to the New York Knicks ending their era with Tom Thibodeau after five strong seasons, breaking down whether this was the right move for the franchise and what’s next for the team.

The New York Knicks hadn't advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000 before doing so last month, ultimately losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Three days after New York's playoff exit, the Knicks on Tuesday announced they would move on from coach Tom Thibodeau.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday praised Thibodeau for what he accomplished in New York.

"Thibs went in and changed so much," he said.

Pacers coach reacts during a game

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Carlisle, who also serves as the head of the National Basketball Coaches Association, said he assumed that the news of Thibodeau's dismissal was fake.

KNICKS FIRE HEAD COACH TOM THIBODEAU AFTER FAILING TO REACH NBA FINALS

"You look at all that and what happened yesterday, I thought it was a fake AI thing – no way possible. I know how the players feel about him, too."

Tom Thibodeau looks on court

Tom Thibodeau (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

While the Knicks' search for their next head coach kicks into gear, at least one high-profile coach already appears to be out of the running. 

Tom Thibodeau speaks

Tom Thibodeau (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Dan Hurley's name has been linked to the job opening, but the UConn head coach appears to have little interest in making the leap to the NBA.

"Not another summer of that," Hurley told the Hartford Courant.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Phoenix Suns intend to name Jordan Ott as their next head coach.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.