New York Knicks

Knicks fire head coach Tom Thibodeau after failing to reach NBA Finals: report

Thibodeau has coached the Knicks for the past 5 seasons

Scott Thompson
The New York Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after the team was unable to make it to the NBA Finals. 

The Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers for the second straight year in the NBA Playoffs, this time in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. 

Thibodeau has been head coach of the Knicks since the 2020-21 season, helping them build into a true championship contender. In his five seasons with the team, Thibodeau has gone 226-174 as well as 24-23 in 47 playoff games. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

