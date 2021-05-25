'Outrage' over Tim Tebow signing with Jaguars as tight end is misplaced, Super Bowl champ says

Tim Tebow’s pursuit of a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster received some support from a Super Bowl-winning tight end on Monday.

Tebow is looking to make the Jaguars as a tight end. He has been criticized and scrutinized over the decision even while the Jaguars’ tight end position is depleted.

Trey Burton, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts, couldn’t understand the heightened scrutiny.

"I don't understand the outrage," Burton, a free agent, told ESPN. "There are 90 [roster] spots. If they want to bring someone in, why not? A lot of teams take fliers on guys from various backgrounds every year."

Burton played at Florida from 2010 to 2013 and initially came into the program as a quarterback under Urban Meyer, who is now a coach for the Jaguars. He transitioned to running back for two years before playing as a wide receiver during his senior season.

Burton said it was Meyer who convinced him to switch positions. He added that it’s not going to be easy for Tebow to switch positions.

"From an athletic and mental standpoint, there's no doubt he'll do a great job. It's the day-to-day physical part, the technique that's the toughest thing," he told ESPN.

"As a quarterback, you're in the pocket looking into coverage. At tight end, you know the coverages but you have to go full speed in a three-point stance and diagnose. You see the linebacker, the defensive end and the safety on your side of the field. ... There's a lot more to it than whether he can do it or not. It's deeper than that."

Tebow signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars at the veterans' minimum. His deal isn’t guaranteed, and the experiment may not even last through training camp.

Tebow has not played in a regular-season game since 2012.