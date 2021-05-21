Jaguars open to possible quarterback controversy with Tim Tebow on team, ex-NFL GM says

Tim Tebow will be competing to make the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end this summer.

Tebow and the Jaguars officially agreed to a one-year deal Thursday and the former quarterback and baseball outfielder was seen at practice wearing No. 85.

Even before the pen was put to paper, many have questioned whether Tebow could make it onto the team as a tight end even as the Jaguars have a swath of players competing for the job. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea Friday that Tebow could potentially impact the development of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence if he is put into a quarterback role during games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The "wildcat" type offense has been used by several teams over the course of the last few years. Most notably, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill all over the field. Hill even got a chance to start at quarterback while Drew Brees was out with an injury during the 2020 season.

Tannenbaum, a current ESPN NFL analyst and who traded for Tebow while with the Jets, warned Urban Meyer about Tebow’s usage on "Get Up."

"I’m sure that Trevor Lawrence’s agents have called Jacksonville and said ‘What are you doing? You’re taking away development from the most important person in the franchise, Trevor Lawrence," Tannenbaum said, via 24/7 Sports. "I got the same call nine years ago, when we traded for Tim Tebow, and Mark Sanchez’s agents — rightfully so, by the way — said, ‘What are you doing?’"

TIM TEBOW APPEARS AT JAGUARS PRACTICE SPORTING NEW JERSEY NUMBER

Tannenbaum floated a situation in which the ball is at the goal line and Tebow gets the call.

"There is a realistic scenario: what happens if at the 1-yard line, Tim Tebow scores on a quarterback sneak and then on the next drive Trevor Lawrence throws a Pick Six? I think Trevor Lawrence is going to be great, but he’s a rookie quarterback. There is going to be a learning curve. You do not want a quarterback controversy. I do not expect one, but given the popularity of Tim Tebow, if he has any success, and Trevor Lawrence has any sort of stumbles, which he will have, Jacksonville is putting themselves in a position unnecessarily to bring attention to that position where this should be about Trevor Lawrence’s development.

"So I’m sure there have been some calls from Trevor Lawrence’s agent expressing their concern and disappointment."

As reports trickled out about Tebow joining the Jaguars, there was no mention of him trying to go after the quarterback job. Jaguars officials confirmed that Tebow worked out for them as a tight end.

Tebow said in a statement through the Jaguars on Thursday he was ready for the challenge ahead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," he said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey."