Last Update March 27, 2016

Our latest NCAA bracket has two Big East teams looking out for No. 1

By Reid Forgrave | FoxSports
VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 31: The Villanova Wildcats mascot on the floor during a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers at The Pavilion on December 31, 2015 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Wildcats won 95-64. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 17: Xavier Musketeers mascot D'Artagnan celebrates after the game against the Providence Friars at Cintas Center on February 17, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Xavier defeated Providence 85-74. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

This week has been chaos. A bloodbath. An utter disaster if you're a ranked team.

And what does that mean for my newest bracket? It means that the teams who survived the week move up. Not necessarily the teams that have gotten some big wins but the teams who have avoided bad losses. (I'm looking at you Iowa, Maryland and kinda sorta Oklahoma -- though the team the Sooners lost to, Texas Tech, is now comfortably in my field after three straight wins over ranked teams.)

And this is why we have a surprising development on the top seed-line: Two teams from the Big East are now looking at one-seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed. That's pretty indisputable given its stellar resume. And Villanova as my second overall seed? Hard to argue against.

That's where things start to get interesting.

Among the following teams, who would you pick for your final two one-seeds: Virginia, Xavier, Oklahoma, Miami or Michigan State? (I drew the line at Iowa after its road loss to Penn State.)

You can make an argument for all of them. I went with Virginia and Xavier because, quite simply, when you stack all those resumes next to each other, those are the two that are a hair above the others.

And so the Big East gets two one-seeds, and next week's meeting between Villanova and Xavier will carry that much more significance.

Midwest Region (Chicago)
Seed
Team
Location
1
Kansas*
at Des Moines
16
Bucknell*/Hampton*
8
Providence
9
Seton Hall
4
Dayton
at Denver
13
Akron*
5
Texas
12
Yale*
6
Arizona*
at Providence
11
Valparaiso*
3
North Carolina*
14
Hawaii*
7
Dayton
at St. Louis
10
Texas Tech
2
Michigan State
15
UNC-Asheville*

East Region (Philadelphia)
Seed
Team
Location
1
Villanova*
at Brooklyn
16
Wagner*/Texas Southern*
8
Syracuse
9
Michigan
4
Maryland
at Providence
13
IFPW
5
Notre Dame
12
St. Joseph's*
6
Utah
at Brooklyn
11
George Washington/Wisconsin
3
West Virginia
14
Stephen F. Austin*
7
Indiana
at Raleigh
10
Gonzaga*
2
Miami
15
Belmont*

West Region (Anaheim)
Seed
Team
Location
1
Xavier
at St. Louis
16
Montana*
8
Colorado
9
Monmouth*
4
Kentucky*
at Denver
13
UNC-Wilmington*
5
USC
12
Stony Brook*
6
Baylor
at Spokane
11
Alabama/VCU
3
Oregon
14
San Diego State*
7
Cal
at Des Moines
10
Pittsburgh
2
Iowa*
15
New Mexico St.*

South Region (Louisville)
Seed
Team
Location
1
Virginia
at Raleigh
16
North Florida*
8
Florida
9
Butler
4
Duke
at Spokane
13
Temple
5
Purdue
12
Arkansas-Little Rock*
6
Texas A&M
at Oklahoma City
11
Wichita State
3
Iowa State
14
Chattanooga
7
South Carolina
at Oklahoma City
10
Oregon State
2
Oklahoma
15
UAB*

LAST FOUR IN: Alabama, George Washington, VCU, Wisconsin.

FIRST FOUR OUT: Tulsa, Clemson, Cincinnati, St. Mary's.

NEXT FOUR OUT: LSU, Florida State, Washington, St. Bonaventure.

MULTI-BID CONFERENCES: Big 12 (7), ACC (7), Big Ten (7), Big East (5), SEC (5), Pac-12 (7), Atlantic 10 (4), American (2).

Follow Reid Forgrave on Twitter @reidforgrave or email him at ReidForgrave@gmail.com.