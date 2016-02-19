Our latest NCAA bracket has two Big East teams looking out for No. 1

This week has been chaos. A bloodbath. An utter disaster if you're a ranked team.

And what does that mean for my newest bracket? It means that the teams who survived the week move up. Not necessarily the teams that have gotten some big wins but the teams who have avoided bad losses. (I'm looking at you Iowa, Maryland and kinda sorta Oklahoma -- though the team the Sooners lost to, Texas Tech, is now comfortably in my field after three straight wins over ranked teams.)

And this is why we have a surprising development on the top seed-line: Two teams from the Big East are now looking at one-seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed. That's pretty indisputable given its stellar resume. And Villanova as my second overall seed? Hard to argue against.

That's where things start to get interesting.

Among the following teams, who would you pick for your final two one-seeds: Virginia, Xavier, Oklahoma, Miami or Michigan State? (I drew the line at Iowa after its road loss to Penn State.)

You can make an argument for all of them. I went with Virginia and Xavier because, quite simply, when you stack all those resumes next to each other, those are the two that are a hair above the others.

And so the Big East gets two one-seeds, and next week's meeting between Villanova and Xavier will carry that much more significance.

Midwest Region (Chicago) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas* at Des Moines 16 Bucknell*/Hampton* 8 Providence 9 Seton Hall 4 Dayton at Denver 13 Akron* 5 Texas 12 Yale* 6 Arizona* at Providence 11 Valparaiso* 3 North Carolina* 14 Hawaii* 7 Dayton at St. Louis 10 Texas Tech 2 Michigan State 15 UNC-Asheville*

East Region (Philadelphia) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Brooklyn 16 Wagner*/Texas Southern* 8 Syracuse 9 Michigan 4 Maryland at Providence 13 IFPW 5 Notre Dame 12 St. Joseph's* 6 Utah at Brooklyn 11 George Washington/Wisconsin 3 West Virginia 14 Stephen F. Austin* 7 Indiana at Raleigh 10 Gonzaga* 2 Miami 15 Belmont*

West Region (Anaheim) Seed Team Location 1 Xavier at St. Louis 16 Montana* 8 Colorado 9 Monmouth* 4 Kentucky* at Denver 13 UNC-Wilmington* 5 USC 12 Stony Brook* 6 Baylor at Spokane 11 Alabama/VCU 3 Oregon 14 San Diego State* 7 Cal at Des Moines 10 Pittsburgh 2 Iowa* 15 New Mexico St.*

South Region (Louisville) Seed Team Location 1 Virginia at Raleigh 16 North Florida* 8 Florida 9 Butler 4 Duke at Spokane 13 Temple 5 Purdue 12 Arkansas-Little Rock* 6 Texas A&M at Oklahoma City 11 Wichita State 3 Iowa State 14 Chattanooga 7 South Carolina at Oklahoma City 10 Oregon State 2 Oklahoma 15 UAB*

LAST FOUR IN: Alabama, George Washington, VCU, Wisconsin.

FIRST FOUR OUT: Tulsa, Clemson, Cincinnati, St. Mary's.

NEXT FOUR OUT: LSU, Florida State, Washington, St. Bonaventure.

MULTI-BID CONFERENCES: Big 12 (7), ACC (7), Big Ten (7), Big East (5), SEC (5), Pac-12 (7), Atlantic 10 (4), American (2).



Follow Reid Forgrave on Twitter @reidforgrave or email him at ReidForgrave@gmail.com.