Orioles exec invokes MLK to avoid questions about franchise: 'Focus is completely out of touch'

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in an attempt to avoid questions from reporters about the ongoing drama surrounding his family and the organization.

Angelos on Monday appeared with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott at Camden Yards to announce a $5 million commitment to the CollegeBound Foundation, which is meant to help Baltimore students pursue a degree. Angelos took questions from reporters, who asked him about the future of the franchise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Angelos assured the media the Orioles were going to stay in Baltimore, he scolded reporters for asking questions about the franchise he runs, calling it "out of touch."

"It's really not important at all in the grand scheme of things to people that are clear-thinking and who mean well and have a perspective, to, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while we're talking about putting kids that don't have a shot in hell of anything because of where they were born, through college, to be talking about those kinds of things," he said. "So I'm going to object to that question today, in this forum, before the mayor of Baltimore and all of these people.

MLB LOOKING TO FIX BLACKOUT ISSUE FRUSTRATING FANS: REPORT

"I find that to be highly inappropriate, and I think that your focus is completely out of touch and has no perspective whatsoever on what real-world people face and what the real pillar and role of an organization like the Orioles and Ravens ought to be."

Last year Angelos was sued by his brother Louis, who claimed that John seized control of the Orioles at his expense. The reporter didn’t reference that lawsuit when asking John Angelos about the future of the team.

"You can find any garden-variety, high-value sports team or involvement, you're always going to have some controversy, but I've been very outspoken; I'm very transparent," Angelos said. "In fact, I would invite you and all your colleagues – next week, not on Martin Luther King Day – you can come back in this building, you can meet me in this office. I'll take you down to the third floor, and I'll show you the financials of the Orioles. I'll show you the governance of the Orioles. I'll show you everything you want to know, and I'll put all your questions. But today, on MLK Day, I'm not answering any of those questions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the turmoil in the front office, the Orioles finished 83-79. It’s the first time they’ve ended a season with a winning record since 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.