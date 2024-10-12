Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks

Oregon receiver ejected for spitting on Ohio State player: 'Why even do that?'

Traeshon Holden was the culprit

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
In the biggest game of the season, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks will be without one of their better players for most of the contest.

Traeshon Holden was ejected in the second quarter after spitting on an Ohio State player.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's pass into the end zone fell incomplete, and Holden and Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun appeared to exchange words.

Traeshon Holden

Traeshon Holden of the Oregon Ducks runs the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium Oct. 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.  (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

But things got out of hand when Holden spit on Igbinosun.

An unsportsmanlike flag was thrown, and Holden was promptly ejected from the game.

Oregon fans booed the decision.

"It's the biggest game of the year. Why even do that?" said a befuddled Todd Blackledge, who was calling the game.

Blackledge acknowledged he understood smack talk, but Holden's act was indefensible.

Traeshon Holden walking off field

Traeshon Holden of the Oregon Ducks walks off the field during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl Sept. 28, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif.  (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

In his second season with the Ducks, Holden has kicked it up a notch. He's on pace for career-highs in just about every stat. In his first five games, he had 19 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns. 

Holden began his college career at Alabama, playing three seasons there. The COVID season gave him an extra year of eligibility, though, and he transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2023 season.

Last year, with Bo Nix, he had 37 receptions for 452 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. 

Traeshon Holden breaking tackle

Traeshon Holden (1) of the Oregon Ducks runs for a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Autzen Stadium Sept. 7, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The Ducks took a 15-14 lead shortly after the penalty, but the offense surely took a hit.

Saturday's winner may not rise to No. 1 after Texas' dominant win over No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, but this could be a national championship preview.

