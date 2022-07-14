Expand / Collapse search
The Open Championship
Published

Open Championship 2022: Si Woo Kim saves par with incredible shot from bunker

Si Woo Kim finished 3-under par for the first round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim saved par with a stunning shot from the bunker on the 17th hole at the Open Championship first round on Thursday.

Kim was on his fourth shot in the bunker on 17, also named the Road Hole. He definitely needed the save to stay near the leaders at the top of the scoreboard. The ball lifted out of the sand and gained some speed once it hit the green.

The ball made its way toward the hole and nearly rimmed out before falling into the cup.

The 27-year-old Seoul native saved par and finished 3-under for the round, shooting a 69. Kim had six birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. He only had birdies and pars on the back nine.

Kim, who won the 2017 Players Championship at the age of 21, has three total PGA Tour victories, but he’s never finished better than tied for 67th (in 2018) at the Open Championship.

He didn’t play in the 2021 event and missed the cut in 2019 and 2017.

Kim’s best finish at any golf major came at the 2021 Masters, where he tied for 12th.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.