Olympic volleyball players crash heads in horrifying scene

A pair of Turkish women’s volleyball players crashed into each other headfirst during Monday’s Pool B matchup against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Cansu Ozbay and Meliha Ismailoglu collided after attempting to hit the ball at the same time.

Ozbay’s mouth was bleeding following the collision, but she and Ismailoglu returned after receiving medical treatment to help lead Turkey to a 3-2 win.

Ozbay, 24, and Ismailoglu, 27, both competed in the Turkish volleyball league and helped the national team win a silver medal at the 2019 European Championship.