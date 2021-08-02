Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Olympic volleyball players crash heads in horrifying scene

The scary incident occurred in a matchup between Turkey and the Russian Olympic Committee

By Elizabeth Karpen | New York Post
A pair of Turkish women’s volleyball players crashed into each other headfirst during Monday’s Pool B matchup against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Cansu Ozbay and Meliha Ismailoglu collided after attempting to hit the ball at the same time.

Ozbay’s mouth was bleeding following the collision, but she and Ismailoglu returned after receiving medical treatment to help lead Turkey to a 3-2 win.

Turkey's Cansu Ozbay suffers from an injury during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between Russian Olympic Committee and Turkey at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ozbay, 24, and Ismailoglu, 27, both competed in the Turkish volleyball league and helped the national team win a silver medal at the 2019 European Championship.