Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson opens up on family battle against virus that hospitalized her son

From 'Harry Potter' to parenting books: How Shawn Johnson's son's RSV scare made her a more vigilant health-focused mom

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up on 'scary' virus that hospitalized her son Video

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up on 'scary' virus that hospitalized her son

US gymnastics legend Shawn Johnson and Dr. Mona Amin spoke to Fox News Digital about Johnson's family battle against RSV, and when it once hospitalized her infant son. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shawn Johnson remembers the night she took her infant son to an emergency room

The American gymnastics hero who won Olympic gold on the balance beam at the 2008 Beijing games was suddenly the mother of a very young patient. 

"He was 1. It took a turn for the worst very quickly. We ended up in the ER. He was struggling with his breathing," Johnson told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shawn Johnson after winning

The United States' Shawn Johnson, left, and compatriot Nastia Liukin stand on the podium after the women's balance beam final of the artistic gymnastics event of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing Aug. 19, 2008.   (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Her son, Jett James East, had respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Her first-born, daughter Drew Hazel East, caught a lighter version of it at a young age but never needed to go to the hospital.

Then, when Johnson got pregnant with her third child, she learned of a troubling timeline.

"I found out that he was due in peak RSV season around the holidays. I still had two babies at home, a lot of people coming over for the holidays," she said. 

Johnson was staring down an urgent mission to address the virus plaguing her children.

A friend she had met on social media, Dr. Mona Amin, became a source of guidance alongside her family's normal pediatrician. 

"RSV can look so different in everyone. … It presented very differently in her two different children," Amin told Fox News Digital. 

HIDDEN INFECTION KILLS MILLIONS OF CHILDREN EACH YEAR AS DOCTORS WARN OF OVERLOOKED SYMPTOMS

Shawn Johnson on balance beam

USA's Shawn Johnson in action during a gold medal win in the women's balance beam final at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. (Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"We first met last year, and we just really connected over business, motherhood, asking me questions on the side about the medical stuff."

Johnson says Amin gave her advice that was similar to her pediatrician's.

One of the solutions that came out of meetings with both was the use of a drug called Beyfortus, an antibody injection given to newborns and young children to help treat RSV. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration July 17, 2023. 

Johnson's message to any other parents concerned about RSV affecting their child is to "talk to your pediatrician."

"Education is so much better than none at all," she added.

The former gymnastics star has come out of her family's battle against RSV with a new obsession for fighting off illnesses in her children. It has even changed her reading habits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shawn Johnson

Former Olympic gymnast and 2008 gold medalist Shawn Johnson (Courtesy of Shawn Johnson)

"I used to read ‘Harry Potter’ novels, now I read parenting novels. I read all about viruses and psychiatry. The biggest lifestyle adjustment for me is that it's my job to protect them. And I need to arm myself with knowledge," Johnson said. 

"The amount of attention if you were a pro athlete or an athlete that you put into your body in your career is the same amount of attention that you should put toward your children. No child is the same. We've talked about this a lot. Every single child has different needs. … I think it's our job as parents to really find what those are."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue