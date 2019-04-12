Olympian weightlifter suffers horrific injury during European Championships

A female weightlifter who represented France at the 2016 Summer Olympics suffered a horrific injury during the clean and jerk competition at the European Championships on Thursday.

Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke was competing in the 76-kilogram category at the games, which were being held in Batumi, Georgia. Nayo Ketchanke was attempting to lift the bar at 110 kilograms and had failed twice before going for her third attempt, according to Yahoo Australia.

On the third try, Nayo Ketchanke tried to get the bar up and over her head when it appears that her left arm gives out.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

Nayo-Ketchanke screamed as she fell to the floor. She was taken to the hospital for surgery, according to Yahoo Australia.

She reportedly broke her arm in two places and may have suffered an elbow dislocation.

Nayo Ketchanke had competed at the European Championship before, finishing with a silver medal in 2016 and 2018 and a bronze medal in 2015 in the 76-kilogram competition.

Last year, she finished in sixth at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.