Olympics

Olivia Dunne jokes about being 'snubbed' from Team USA in video of her falling multiple times

Dunne told Fox News Digital she was 'undecided' on her return to LSU

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Olivia Dunne maybe undecided on whether she will be returning to LSU to compete in gymnastics for another season, but there is at least one thing she’s sure of – she will not be on the Olympics team.

The social media star posted a video on her TikTok account on Wednesday showing herself falling off of the parallel and uneven bars in practice as well as slipping on the balance beam. She jokingly captioned the video that she had been "snubbed" from the team.

Olivia Dunne at the NCAA Championships

Olivia Dunne of Louisiana State University looks on during the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on April 20, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"Very saddened to announce I was not selected for the 2024 Olympic Games," she screen-capped her clip.

The Paris 2024 TikTok account wrote in the comments section, "Let me talk to the manager."

Regardless of whether Dunne actually tried to make Team USA this time around, it was only going to be an uphill because of the injury she dealt with earlier in the year that kept her sidelined through a bunch of NCAA meets and the fierce team the Americans have fielded this year.

Olivia Dunne in April 2024

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships held at Dickies Arena on April 18, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne holds the title

April 20, 2024, Fort Worth, Texas. LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship in the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Simone Biles looked like her gold medalist self during team trials and headlined the stars who will be competing for the top prize in Paris later this month.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera were among those joining Biles on the team. Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson were named as traveling replacements.

