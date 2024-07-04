Olivia Dunne jokes about being 'snubbed' from Team USA in video of her falling multiple times

Olivia Dunne maybe undecided on whether she will be returning to LSU to compete in gymnastics for another season, but there is at least one thing she’s sure of – she will not be on the Olympics team.

The social media star posted a video on her TikTok account on Wednesday showing herself falling off of the parallel and uneven bars in practice as well as slipping on the balance beam. She jokingly captioned the video that she had been "snubbed" from the team.

"Very saddened to announce I was not selected for the 2024 Olympic Games," she screen-capped her clip.

The Paris 2024 TikTok account wrote in the comments section, "Let me talk to the manager."

Regardless of whether Dunne actually tried to make Team USA this time around, it was only going to be an uphill because of the injury she dealt with earlier in the year that kept her sidelined through a bunch of NCAA meets and the fierce team the Americans have fielded this year.

Simone Biles looked like her gold medalist self during team trials and headlined the stars who will be competing for the top prize in Paris later this month.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera were among those joining Biles on the team. Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson were named as traveling replacements.