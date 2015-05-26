Ole Miss knocks off No. 19 Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR (SportsNetwork.com) - Stefan Moody had 18 points, Jarvis Summers scored 17 and Ole Miss knocked off No. 19 Arkansas 96-82 on Saturday night.

The Rebels never trailed over the final 34 1/2 minutes and led by as many as 18 points on the way to ending Arkansas' 16-game home winning streak.

Sebastian Saiz and Dwight Coleby added 12 points each for Ole Miss (11-6, 2-2 SEC) and Coleby had 10 rebounds.

SEC scoring leader Bobby Portis led Arkansas (13-4, 2-2) with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Rashad Madden and Michael Qualls each scored 22 in the loss -- the second in a row for the Razorbacks, who fell at Tennessee on Tuesday after trimming a 16-point deficit to one in the final minute.

There was no such push in this one.

Arkansas took its final lead on Qualls' 3-pointer to make it 9-8 five minutes into the game.

Six Ole Miss players scored during a 16-1 run after that, with Ladarius White's 3-pointer making it 24-10 with 11 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Arkansas never got closer than seven the rest of the way and trailed 52-40 at halftime.

The Rebels shot better than 74 percent from the field in the first half and extended their lead to 17 less than two minutes into the second.

They were coming off a loss to LSU on Wednesday and haven't dropped back-to- back games yet this season.

Game Notes

It was the first time this season Arkansas lost while scoring at least 80 points (9-1) ... In the last meeting between the teams, Arkansas made 17 3- pointers and led by as many as 43 in a 110-80 win over Ole Miss on March 5 last year, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series. The Razorbacks were 8-of-22 from 3-point range in this one and the Rebels went 8-for-15 ... Ole Miss plays at Georgia on Tuesday ... Arkansas faces Alabama next Thursday.