Ole Miss football player, 18, dies in Tennessee shooting, officials say

Corey Adams, a freshman with the Ole Miss Rebels football team, was killed in a shooting in Tennessee on Saturday night, officials said. He was 18.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in Cordova, which is located just east of Memphis. Officials said the responding deputies discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound and provided "life-saving measures" until the fire department arrived.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was later identified as the victim.

Officials said deputies found multiple shell casings at the scene and later learned that four other gunshot victims checked into area hospitals. They were listed in non-critical condition.

Ole Miss later released a statement on Adams’ death.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee," the school said. "While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."

Adams was a standout high school football player at Edna Karr in New Orleans. The defensive lineman was rated as a three-star recruiting prospect. He was a two-time first-team All-State selection.

He had 51 tackles and 12 sacks during his junior year of high school.