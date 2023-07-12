Expand / Collapse search
Oldest professional soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura not ready to retire, joins Portuguese club

Miura is 56 years old

Associated Press
The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet.

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday.

Kazuyoshi Miura plays

Former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura, left, plays for Oliveirense in the second half of a football match against Academico de Viseu in Viseu, Portugal, on April 22, 2023. Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. ( (Kyodo News via AP)

Miura has been on loan from Japanese club Yokohama FC to Oliveirense since February and set the record for the Portuguese league’s oldest player when appearing in three games through the end of the season in May.

Kazu Miura smiles

Japanese Legend Kazu Miura of UD Oliveirense before the start of the Liga Portugal 2 match between Belenenses SAD and UD Oliveirense at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on May 20, 2023 in Rio Maior, Portugal.   (Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

As well as Japan, Miura has played in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia. The former national team forward scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan.

"Miura Kazu continues at UD Oliveirense," the Liga Portugal 2 side said on Twitter, without specifying the length of the new contract.

Kazu Miura warms up

Japanese Legend Kazu Miura of UD Oliveirense in action during the warm up before the start of the Liga Portugal 2 match between Belenenses SAD and UD Oliveirense at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on May 20, 2023 in Rio Maior, Portugal.   (Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Last year, the owners of the J-league J1 club Yokohama became a majority shareholder of Oliveirense.