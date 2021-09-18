Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley reveals why he nearly made 'history' after incredible interception

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley admitted Saturday he almost challenged his team’s improbable interception during the team’s win over Nebraska.

Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham made a one-handed interception on a fourth quarter fourth down, landing on the 3-yard line with 8:16 left in the game, handing the Sooners poor field position to start their next possession.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Riley said he thought Graham may have juggled the ball and considered a challenge.

"I might have been the first coach in history to challenge a play we got an interception on. I was hoping it would've gone down," he said, via ESPN.

"I thought it juggled around a bit. I might have challenged it."

YOUNG HOLDS UP, NO. 1 ALABAMA HOLDS OFF NO. 11 FLORIDA 31-29

The catch was dubbed the "play of the millennium" on Twitter.

The Sooners went three and out on that possession, then punted the ball back to the Cornhuskers, who scored to cut the lead to 23-16. That was the final score of the Sooners' win.

OU’s Spencer Rattler finished 24-for-34 with 214 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also rushed for a score. Eric Gray led the Sooners with 84 rushing yards.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez was 19-for-25 with 289 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No. 3 Oklahoma is 3-0 on the year, while Nebraska fell to 2-2.