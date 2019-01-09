Oklahoma City Thunder's Nerlens Noel leaves game on stretcher after hard fall

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel had to be carried off the court on a stretcher Tuesday night after suffering a scary fall during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- and Thunder officials still hadn't provided an update or revealed the extent of Noel's injuries as of Wednesday morning.

Noel took an elbow to the face from Andrew Wiggins as the Timberwolves guard went up for a dunk attempt in the third quarter. The Thunder standout hit the ground hard, smacking his head on the court. Medical personnel worked to get Noel quickly to the hospital, and it was not clear if he remained there Wednesday morning. Wiggins said he didn’t intend to hurt Noel on the dunk attempt.

“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins told reporters. “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn't really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully, he's good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”

The play was reviewed and no additional fouls were called.

“It was just a really s----y play,” Thunder center Steve Adams said, according to ESPN. “It's unfortunate that it happened. Obviously, Wiggins didn't mean anything in that -- that should be said. He shouldn't be taking any blame for it whatsoever. It's just one of those crazy plays that happens."

Adams added: "Fortunately, they responded quite quickly, the medical staff and whatnot. It was really good. I felt like he was in the best hands at the time, which was good.”

A skirmish broke out soon after the play, ultimately leading to Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague receiving two technical fouls and being ejected and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder receiving one technical.

Noel was averaging 5 points and 4.7 rebounds heading into the game against Minnesota.

