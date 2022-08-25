Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire NBA season with foot injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

Holmgren sustained the injury on Saturday during a pro-am game in Seattle while guarding LeBron James.

"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

TOP NBA DRAFT PICK CHET HOLMGREN HAS POTENTIAL TORN LIGAMENTS IN FOOT: REPORT

"We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."

NETS’ KEVIN DURANT REMAINING IN BROOKLYN ALWAYS MADE SENSE FOR BOTH SIDES

A Lisfranc injury is an injury to the bones or ligaments in the middle part of the foot, according to the Cedars Sinai website.

The 7-foot Holmgren, who Oklahoma City drafted out of Gonzaga , is expected to be a major part of OKC’s rebuilding efforts alongside point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Josh Giddey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holmgren played just one year at Gonzaga, where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in the Bulldogs' run to the Sweet 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had an impressive debut in the NBA’s Summer League, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks in five games.