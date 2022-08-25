Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma City Thunder
Published

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to miss entire NBA season with foot injury

OKC selected Holmgren with the second pick of the 2022 NBA Draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. 

Holmgren sustained the injury on Saturday during a pro-am game in Seattle while guarding LeBron James. 

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to pass against the Sacramento Kings during Summer League play on July 13, 2022, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to pass against the Sacramento Kings during Summer League play on July 13, 2022, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. 

TOP NBA DRAFT PICK CHET HOLMGREN HAS POTENTIAL TORN LIGAMENTS IN FOOT: REPORT

"We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."

Chet Holmgren poses before the CrawsOver pro-am game at Seattle Pacific University on Aug. 20, 2022, in Washington state.

Chet Holmgren poses before the CrawsOver pro-am game at Seattle Pacific University on Aug. 20, 2022, in Washington state. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

NETS’ KEVIN DURANT REMAINING IN BROOKLYN ALWAYS MADE SENSE FOR BOTH SIDES

A Lisfranc injury is an injury to the bones or ligaments in the middle part of the foot, according to the Cedars Sinai website. 

The 7-foot Holmgren, who Oklahoma City drafted out of Gonzaga, is expected to be a major part of OKC’s rebuilding efforts alongside point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Josh Giddey. 

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, 2022. 

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, 2022.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holmgren played just one year at Gonzaga, where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in the Bulldogs' run to the Sweet 16. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had an impressive debut in the NBA’s Summer League, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks in five games. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.