Ohio State survives tough challenge from Indiana, remains undefeated

Ohio State held off a fierce Indiana team on Saturday and stayed undefeated with a 42-35 win.

Master Teague III ran for 169 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win. The defense also forced four turnovers, which helped down the stretch.

TREVOR LAWRENCE REACTS TO CLEMSON-FLORIDA STATE GAME GETTING POSTPONED HOURS BEFORE KICKOFF

The Buckeyes won and didn’t even get their best game out of Justin Fields. The starting quarterback was 18-for-30 with 300 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. He threw three interceptions in the game.

Garrett Wilson had both of the touchdown catches. He had seven total receptions for 169 yards as well. Chris Olave had eight catches for 101 yards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM GETS BLOCKED FROM BRINGING CHAINSAW ONTO THE FIELD

Despite the turnovers from the Buckeyes defense, they allowed Indiana to get back into the game.

Up 42-21 in the fourth quarter, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found David Ellis for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score game. Then, Penix hit Ty Fryfogle for a 56-yard touchdown pass and cut the lead down to seven points with 10:26 left in the game.

Indiana couldn’t get that last touchdown to tie and force overtime. The Buckeyes defense made one more stop to seal the game.

Penix finished with 491 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State, the No. 3 team in the nation, is 4-0. Indiana, the No. 9 team in the nation, is now 4-1.