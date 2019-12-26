Ohio State jersey gift garners priceless reaction from woman

An Ohio State fan received one of the best Christmas gifts they could get around the holidays – a Buckeyes jersey days before the team competes in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

One woman’s reaction to receiving the No. 2 Ohio State jersey – which is supposed to represent All-American defensive lineman Chase Young – went viral on Tuesday. Her reaction is priceless.

The video that made the rounds on social media garnered a response from Young himself.

“That’s tough fasho!” Young tweeted in response to the clip along with a heart emoji.

Young and the Buckeyes are set to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, which will play host to the College Football Playoff semifinal this year. Ohio State is entering the game with a 13-0 record and as the Big Ten Conference champions after a stunning season.

Young has been one of the key members of the Buckeyes’ defensive corps. He has 16 1/2 sacks this season, 44 total tackles and a career-high seven forced fumbles. He won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards as the best defensive player in the nation and the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in the nation.

Young is expected to leave Ohio State at the end of the season to enter the NFL draft.