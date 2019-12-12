Fiesta Bowl 2019: Ohio State vs. Clemson preview, how to watch & more

The Playstation Fiesta Bowl is also the host for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the winner will move on to play in the national championship game.

Both teams are coming into the game with perfect records. Ohio State is 13-0 and winners of the Big Ten Conference. Clemson is also 13-0 and winners of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It is the Buckeyes’ seventh consecutive bowl appearance. Coach Ryan Day, who filled in for Urban Meyer during his suspension at the beginning of last season, then took the reins this year, is16-) as a head coach.

Ohio State’s offense is led by quarterback Justin Fields, who has 2,953 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes and just one interception this season. Running back J.K. Dobbins leads the Buckeyes with 1,829 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns while Chris Olave is the team’s top receiver with 45 catches for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns. Chase Young leads the defense with 16 1/2 sacks while Jeffrey Okudah has been great in the secondary with three interceptions.

Clemson is making its 15th straight bowl appearance. The Tigers are the defending national champions and have won the title twice in three appearances in the playoff format. Clemson has made a bowl game every year since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2009.

Trevor Lawrence leads the Tigers offense with 3,172 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. Travis Etienne is the team’s leading rusher with 1,500 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins both have more than 50 catches this season. Higgins leads with 1,082 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while Ross has 742 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Tanner Muse leads the defense with four interceptions while Isaiah Simmons has a team-high seven sacks this season.

FIESTA BOWL INFO

College Football Playoff semifinal

Sponsor: PlayStation

Date: December 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

ODDS

Moneyline: Ohio State (+110), Clemson (-130)

Spread: Ohio State (+2), Clemson (-2)

Over/Under: 63.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

