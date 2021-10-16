Expand / Collapse search
Ohio's Armani Rogers sets NCAA record with long touchdown run

Armani Rogers galloped 99 yards for a touchdown but Buffalo would get the last laugh

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers made history in a Mid-American Conference loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Buffalo was on the Bobcats’ 1-yard line but couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone. The Ohio defense held strong and stopped Matt Myers on fourth down. But it meant the Ohio offense would get the ball in some dangerous territory.

Ohio entered the game 1-5 this season.

Rogers came through immediately on the next drive.

Rogers ran the ball 99 yards for a Bobcats touchdown. It was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in NCAA history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Arizona State’s Mark Malone held the previous record with a 98-yard rushing touchdown against Utah State in 1979.

The Bobcats suffered tough losses this year.

The Ohio quarterback’s score put Ohio up 14-0 in the first quarter. The Bobcats took a 21-10 lead into halftime

Rogers finished the game with 183 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. However, the Bobcats would lose the game, 27-26.

The Bobcats have struggled this season, entering the game with the Bulls with a 1-5 record. The team has dealt with a tough schedule with games against Louisiana, Syracuse and Northwestern. Ohio also had close losses to Duquesne and Central Michigan.

Armani Rogers started his collegiate career at UNLV.

Rogers, a senior, is 18-for-30 passing for 245 yards and has 265 rushing yards with four touchdowns this season.

