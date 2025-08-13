Odell Beckham Jr slams online rumors he's retiring: 'Ain't over yet'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. slammed online rumors that he was going to call it quits.

A fake social media account pretending to be an ESPN NFL insider posted on X that Beckham was going to call it a career after 11 years in the league. The photo along with the post showed Beckham with his child outside MetLife Stadium – where he started his NFL career.

Beckham caught wind of it and appeared to be unhappy.

"LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny , appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet," he wrote in response to the fake account.

He then implored NFL fans to be wary of what they’re reading on the internet.

"No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u p--s me off," he added. "That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks."

The Giants selected Beckham out of LSU with the No. 12 pick of the 2014 draft. He quickly made a huge impact on the field – and at one point was being compared to Jerry Rice with some of the numbers he was putting up.

He had 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 56 games with the Giants. However, Beckham’s antics on the field didn’t appear to please Giants ownership. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season and bounced around the league from there.

He helped the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl in 2021, but an injury in the game had him on the mend for the entire 2022 season. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

He’s still a free agent heading into the 2025 season.