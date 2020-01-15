Odell Beckham Jr. raises eyebrows after he appears to hand cash to LSU players after game

Odell Beckham Jr. raised eyebrows Monday night when he was spotted handing out what appeared to be cash to LSU wide receivers after the Tigers won the national championship.

Beckham, an LSU alum, was on the confetti-laden field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and furiously giving cash to Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin. The players appeared to be receiving $100 bills from the Cleveland Browns star.

LSU TIGERS THREATENED WITH ARREST FOR SMOKING AFTER NATIONAL TITLE WIN: REPORT

It would be a clear NCAA violation if it was found out the money was real. A school official told The Advocate that it was investigating the matter. After initially telling the newspaper the money was not real, the official later said just because novelty bills were found on the field after the game it wasn’t clear whether the novelty bills came from Beckham.

LSU'S JOE BURROW POINTS TO FINGER AFTER TD PASS, SAYS HE KNEW HIS RING SIZE BEFORE GAME

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked about the bills and said it was the first he was hearing about it. Patrick Queen, the Defensive Player of the Game, said he didn’t see Jefferson or Kirklin receiving money from Beckham.

Jefferson had nine catches for 106 yards. Kirklin did not have a catch in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25.