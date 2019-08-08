Obsessive Adam Gase bolted after wife’s C-section to meet with Peyton Manning

Oct. 1, 2013 is Wyatt Gase’s birthday.

New Jets head coach Adam Gase knew this ahead of time — Wyatt was delivered by cesarean section — and according to The Athletic, told his wife to schedule the operation for 10 a.m. The reason why?

So he could make a 2 p.m. meeting with Peyton Manning.

“So they pulled the baby out of me and said, ‘It’s a boy,'” Gase’s wife, Jennifer, told the website. “They didn’t even put my organs back and sew me up before he’s like, ‘You good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ He said, ‘All right then, I’m out.’ They said, ‘You want to cut the umbilical cord?’ He said, ‘No, I’m good.’"

Gase, then the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, made his meeting on time, and when Manning asked what he was doing there, the coach reportedly replied, “Yeah, but did you really think I was going to let you win this one?”

The anecdote is cast as an example of Gase’s life-defining competitiveness. According to the story, Gase is often working deep into the night, texting players and assistant coaches as late as 4 a.m. Jennifer Gase said that she gets a separate hotel room when going to road games, because Adam is up all night watching tape, and when at home, he’s at the office from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Gase’s office is windowless, so he can work at all hours of the day, per the story.

