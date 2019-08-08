Colin Kaepernick delivers message to the NFL: 'Still ready'

Colin Kaepernick, who created a national firestorm when he kneeled during the national anthem to call attention to perceived racial injustices in the U.S., said Wednesday he’s ready to play in the NFL again.

Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season. In his last game, he threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Seattle Seahawks.

The former NFC champion quarterback released a video on social media showing him working out in a gym. He said in the video: “5 a.m., 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

In his time away from the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved in a number of social activism organizations and founded the “Know Your Rights Camp,” which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history and legal rights.

Kaepernick also signed a deal with Nike last summer in which he received his own branded clothing. Some NFL and NBA players were seen last season wearing black Kaepernick jerseys.

He, along with former teammate Eric Reid, also settled a grievance lawsuit with the NFL in February. The two alleged they were blackballed from the league because of their protests during the national anthem. Reid has since signed with the Carolina Panthers.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick amassed 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions. His overall quarterback rating is 88.9 and he only had one season in which he reached double-digit interception totals.

