Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pennsylvania

Obama-appointed judge throws out girls' lawsuit over having to compete against trans athlete

Female's attorney plans to appeal decision in cross-country case

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Former RIT runner Caroline Hill speaks out on sharing team, locker room with trans athlete Video

Former RIT runner Caroline Hill speaks out on sharing team, locker room with trans athlete

Caroline Hill is the first RIT women's track athlete to speak out about the school allowing biological male Sadie Schreiner on the team after years of silence.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania teen had her lawsuit over having to face a trans athlete against her high school dismissed by a federal judge. 

Quakertown Community High School girls' cross-country and track runner Aislin Magalengo sued the school and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) earlier this year. The lawsuit alleges Magalengo was made to compete against a trans student at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School at a cross-country meet in September 2024. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump says there will be 'some form of testing' for women's sports at 2028 LA Olympics Video

Allen won first place at the meet, while Magalengo came in second. The lawsuit claims Magalengo continued to compete against Allen throughout the season. 

U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone dismissed the suit on Aug. 1. Beetlestone was appointed by former president Barack Obama in November 2014. 

FORMER UPENN SWIMMER REFELCTS ON BEING TEAMMATES WITH LIA THOMAS

Oregon girls bring lawsuit after protesting trans athlete Video

"Her Amended Complaint is devoid of any factual allegations that she was subject to purposeful discrimination, other than asserting as much in the most conclusory fashion," wrote Judge Wendy Beetlestone in her decision. "She points to no instances of students assigned female at birth being treated differently than those assigned male at birth, and, as such, she has failed to plausibly state a claim for sex-based discrimination." 

The plaintiffs' attorney, Keith Altman, said they will appeal the decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DOJ sues California over Title IX violation involving transgender athletes Video

"The client’s disappointed, obviously, and still believes strongly in what’s happened," Altman said, per NBC Philadelphia. "We’re going to continue pursuing the issue. We think it’s an extremely important issue, and it’s got to be resolved.

"It is irrefutable that males, as a general proposition, are more physically capable than females. We think that it is fundamentally unfair that somebody that simply says, ‘Well, I identify as a female’ is now able to compete with females and dominate women’s athletics. It just doesn’t make sense."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.