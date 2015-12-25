Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Raiders fan flips off referee on TV

By Ray Frager | FoxSports
Dec 24, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders fans hold signs that read "Stay in Oakland" in opposition of the Raiders potential move to Los Angeles during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If Thursday night was the Raiders' last game in Oakland, at least their fans went out on a high note -- with an overtime victory over the Chargers.

And they also made a final impression during the telecast as one of them did a most Raiders fan thing. Informed by a game official that he needed to remove his banner that was covering the play clock while the Chargers had the ball, the fan complied -- but added an act of defiance by flipping off the ref.

Given the issues with officiating in 2015, that fan probably spoke for a lot of others this season.