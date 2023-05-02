Nuggets' Nikola Jokic teams up with his daughter for adorable moment after Denver's Game 2 win over Suns

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets remained in control of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, courtesy of Monday's 97-87 victory.

Jokic, who received back-to-back NBA MVP honors, dominated in Game 2. He finished the night with 39 points and 16 rebounds.

Duirng the celebration after the game, a jovial Jokic managed to spot his wife and daughter in the Ball Arena stands. As his wife smiled and waved, Jokic's daughter had a priceless reaction.

When Jokic's daughter, Ognjena, pointed toward her ringer finger, the Nuggets center smiled and quickly returned the gesture by also pointing to his ring finger in the heartwarming exchange.

Ognjena was born in 2021 and has become a beloved member of the Nugget's fanbase. She clearly is hopefully that Denver will soon be able to win the franchise's first ever championship ring.

Throughout this season, Jokic has made it clear his primary concern is not on him winning another MVP trophy. Jokic was awarded the MVP trophy following the 2021 season, and he received MVP honors for a second consecutive time last year.

On Tuesday, the league announced that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Emiid was named the 2023 MVP. Emiid averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

There are 12 teams that have never won an NBA title, and the Nuggets are one of those franchises.

But, Jokic and Co. have a chance to leave that group in 2023. After closing out the regular season with the bet record in the Western Conference and getting off to a strong start this postseason, the Nuggets are well on their way.

The Nuggets will need to win six more playoff games to advance to the NBA Finals. If they make it there, they will then need four more wins to earn the right to hoist the franchise's very first Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.